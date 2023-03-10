Mumbai: Fadnavis tells Council someone else fired Sarvankar’s pistol last year | File Photo

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed the Legislative Council in a written reply that MLA Sada Sarvankar didn’t use his pistol during a scuffle last year between the Shiv Sena UBT and the Eknath Shinde faction of the party during Ganpati immersion in Prabhadevi, and that someone else fired a bullet in the air from that pistol.

Opposition leader Ambadas Danve, NCP MLC Vikram Kale had raised the question before the council in a written format. After the incident, the Dadar police had registered an FIR against Sarvankar and 14 others. The police had sought a ballistic report from the forensic laboratory. The cartridge was found to be shot from Sarvankar’s pistol.

The police had also analysed the CCTV footage and recorded statements of 14 people. An FIR was lodged against nine people under various sections for creating hurdles in the work of public servants, creating a threatening situation and handling a firearm irresponsibly.

The opposition sought a reply on action taken against Sarvankar after the report and said that an FIR should have been registered against him.