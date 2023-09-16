Mumbai: Fadnavis Presents Status Report On 2016 Cabinet Meeting Decisions For Marathwada Development

PTI

Refuting opposition charges that hardly any work was done on decisions made during a previous state cabinet meeting in Marathwada, DCM Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday presented a status report of the 31 decisions made during the cabinet meeting in 2016 and showed that 23 of the decisions have reached logical conclusion while 7 are in various stages of completion.

A special cabinet meeting for the Marathwada region was conducted on October 4, 2016, wherein a total of 31 decisions pertaining to the development of Marathwada were made.

When all the 31 issues were reviewed a year after in 2017, it revealed that action on 10 issues had been taken and the issues were resolved, while in 15 cases the action was in various stages of implementation of solutions and in 6 cases the action was very inadequate. As of September 23, 2023, 31 issues have already been resolved or are in the last stage of completion while in 7 the progress is satisfactory and one has lapsed during the MVA rule, a statement released by DCM Fadnavis at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar has said.

