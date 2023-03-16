 Mumbai: Fadnavis apologises for ministers' absence in House
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Fadnavis apologises for ministers' absence in House

Mumbai: Fadnavis apologises for ministers' absence in House

Not just opposition leader Ajit Pawar but also BJP members slammed the absent ministers

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, March 16, 2023, 12:29 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | PTI

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday expressed an apology in the Legislative Assembly as seven ministers didn't attend the special sitting. Consequently, the speaker had to postpone the house business due to their absence. Not just Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar but also BJP members called out the ministers who didn't remain present. Pawar even remarked that the ministers should resign if they are so disinterested in the proceedings. 

Eight long answered questions (LAQ) were scheduled for the special sitting and the house was supposed to start at 9.45 am. However, except minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha none of the seven ministers were present to reply to the LAQ. 

A fuming Pawar lashed at the Shinde-Fadnavis government, while terming the dispensation as “insensitive” towards the legislative business. “Members raise questions which are important for public. The issues are linked with 13 crore people of Maharashtra. If ministers are not serious about the legislative business then they should resign,” said Pawar. BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar also slammed ministers for the absence. “You (ministers) run to become ministers but do not complete your duties. This is happening again and again in assembly,” he asserted. 

Replying to the objections, Fadnavis said, “The government is serious about the assembly business. There was late night work on Tuesday. So, ministers didn't get time for the briefing. I sincerely express an apology for this and assure that this won't happen again.” 

Read Also
Mumbai: Fadnavis announces CID probe in Jitendra Awhad's allegations of threat to his and family's...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Fadnavis apologises for ministers' absence in House

Mumbai: Fadnavis apologises for ministers' absence in House

HC grants bail to man accused of setting his wife on fire: 'He too suffered burn injuries'

HC grants bail to man accused of setting his wife on fire: 'He too suffered burn injuries'

Mumbai: HC relief for advocate in complaints with Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa

Mumbai: HC relief for advocate in complaints with Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa

Railways announces special train between Mumbai & Gorakhpur

Railways announces special train between Mumbai & Gorakhpur

Water Pollution: Tanker entry restricted in Thane industrial areas

Water Pollution: Tanker entry restricted in Thane industrial areas