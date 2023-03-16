Mumbai: Fadnavis apologises for ministers' absence in House

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | PTI

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday expressed an apology in the Legislative Assembly as seven ministers didn't attend the special sitting. Consequently, the speaker had to postpone the house business due to their absence. Not just Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar but also BJP members called out the ministers who didn't remain present. Pawar even remarked that the ministers should resign if they are so disinterested in the proceedings.

Eight long answered questions (LAQ) were scheduled for the special sitting and the house was supposed to start at 9.45 am. However, except minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha none of the seven ministers were present to reply to the LAQ.

A fuming Pawar lashed at the Shinde-Fadnavis government, while terming the dispensation as “insensitive” towards the legislative business. “Members raise questions which are important for public. The issues are linked with 13 crore people of Maharashtra. If ministers are not serious about the legislative business then they should resign,” said Pawar. BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar also slammed ministers for the absence. “You (ministers) run to become ministers but do not complete your duties. This is happening again and again in assembly,” he asserted.

Replying to the objections, Fadnavis said, “The government is serious about the assembly business. There was late night work on Tuesday. So, ministers didn't get time for the briefing. I sincerely express an apology for this and assure that this won't happen again.”