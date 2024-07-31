Mumbai Faces Record July Rainfall, More Showers Expected In August

Mumbai Faces Record July Rainfall, More Showers As August Begins |

Mumbai: City has experienced one of the most unusual weather patterns this July, with a drastic shift from the 30% rainfall deficit in June to an astonishing 1703.7mm of rainfall at the Santacruz airport observatory, the second-highest in the city's history since 1951. This marks a significant turnaround from the monthly normal of 840.6mm.

Mumbai is likely to experience an intensification of rainfall starting August 3, although the intensity is expected to be lower than the previous week's downpour. A yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai, indicating heavy rainfall at isolated locations, while a moderate rain warning has been issued for July 31.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has issued a forecast for the next 24 hours, predicting a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain showers in the city and its suburbs. Temperatures are expected to range between 31°C and 26°C. The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for parts of Thane and Palghar on August 3, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places. The reason behind this warning is the strengthening of westerly winds.

The strengthening of westerly winds is attributed to the expected increase in rain activity. In the past 24 hours, IMD's Colaba and Santacruz observatories recorded on-and-off rainfall of 10.4mm and 15.5mm respectively. The total water stocks have risen to 10.9 lakh million liters or 75% of capacity, up from 10.7 lakh million liters or 74% last year.

On Thursday, Mumbai experienced intense rainfall, leading to a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar. Heavy rainfall was recorded across various areas, including Thane with 163mm and Ulhasnagar with 136mm.

The Santacruz observatory reported 68.1mm, contributing to a total of 1564mm this July, making it the second-wettest July ever recorded.