Mumbai: Extra Konkan-bound buses for Ganpati festival

In the first phase, 1,300 buses will be made available for reservation, which will start from June 25.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, June 24, 2022, 11:37 PM IST
Mumbai: Extra Konkan-bound buses for Ganpati festival | File photo

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will run 2,500 additional Konkan-bound buses during Ganpati Festival from August 25 to September 11; this is 12 per cent more than last year’s 2,300 extra buses. Thousands of people in Mumbai return to their native villages in Konkan to celebrate the festival each year.

In the first phase, 1,300 buses will be made available for reservation, which will start from June 25. Meanwhile, buses from Konkan to Mumbai will be available from September 5-11. These extra buses will be released from major bus stands in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar divisions.

