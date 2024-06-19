Mumbai: Extortionist Arrested For Threatening, Demanding Rs 1 Cr From Kandivali-Based Developer

Representational Image

Mumbai: The Samta Nagar police have arrested Madhukar Masavkar alias Ahu for allegedly threatening and demanding extortion from prominent developer Mukesh Waghela. Masavkar, a repeat offender in criminal cases including assault and extortion, threatened to stop Waghela’s development project – if Rs. 1 crore was not paid to him. Waghela didn’t pay much heed to the threats after which Masavkar started harassing and threatening his employees in the locality. Things got bad to worse when Masavkar barged into Waghela’s office, during his absence, and threatened to kill the project head.

During the investigation, police found that Masavkar, before demanding the Rs. 1 crore amount, would collect ‘small amounts’ from the project head. He even asked him to allot a shop in the new project free of cost – which were all part of demands by Masavkar.

Masavkar told him he would meet the same fate as Ashok Sawant, an ex-corporator and senior Shiv Sena functionary from Kandivali – who was stabbed 20 times to death in 2018 by three individuals near his residence in Thakur Complex of Kandivali.

Masavkar was previously arrested by the Anti-extortion Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch, and he was involved in several extortion cases. However, he managed to get out on bail, police said, who revealed that they are trying to find Masavkar’s link to gangsters or the convicts of the Ashok Sawant murder case.

After the arrest, Masavkar was presented at a Borivali magistrate court which remanded him to judicial custody. Waghela is currently developing a Mhada layout in Kandivali.