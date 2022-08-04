e-Paper Get App

Mumbai extortion case: CM Eknath Shinde reinstates suspended DCP Parag Manere

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 04, 2022, 11:06 AM IST
CM Eknath Shinde |

Suspended Deputy Commissioner of police Parag Manere was reinstated by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on August 4. Manere was suspended by Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government in an extortion case related to former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

A case was reportedly registered by a builder on July 23 against Param Bir Singh which also named Manere as an accused.

Manere was suspended after the case was filed in Thane Nagar Police station. Manere and others had allegedly demanded Rs 5 crore from the complainant and forcibly acquired his land.

