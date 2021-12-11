Mumbai | Extortion case: CBI records statements of 7 police personnel who were deployed for security of Anil Deshmukh

The CBI has recorded statements of 7 police personnel who were deployed for the security of Anil Deshmukh when he was the Home Minister of Maharashtra.
Rs 100 Crore extortion matter | CBI recorded statements of 7 people in Mumbai yesterday. These seven are Police personnel who were deployed for the security of Anil Deshmukh when he was the Home Minister of Maharashtra.— ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2021
Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 12:18 PM IST
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)