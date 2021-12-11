Mumbai | Extortion case: CBI records statements of 7 police personnel who were deployed for security of Anil Deshmukh

The CBI has recorded statements of 7 police personnel who were deployed for the security of Anil Deshmukh when he was the Home Minister of Maharashtra.

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 12:18 PM IST