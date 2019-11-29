Mumbai: Externed criminal held in Goregaon

Mumbai: City crime branch has arrested a history sheeter who had been externed from the city limits. The accused Rohit Kasare, 29, has been arrested on Thursday from his home in Santosh Nagar, Goregaon.

Crime branch unit 12 has received information that Kasare had returned to the city even after was externed. Acting on the tip-off, a crime branch team arrested him from his house in Santosh Nagar. After verification, he has been handed over to Dindoshi police for further legal procedure.

According to a crime branch officer, there are 8 cases registered against Kasare. In two of them, he has been convicted. Due to his criminal record, the Deputy Commissioner of Police externed him for a year in June, from the Mumbai and Thane areas