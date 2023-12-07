Mumbai: Expert Committee Inspects Malabar Hill Reservoir; Decision On Reconstruction To Be Taken After Inspection Of All Five Compartments

Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: The members of the technical expert committee inspected compartment 2 A and 2 B of 136 years old Malabar Hill Reservoir (MHR) on Thursday. The compartment is in good condition, said the local representative who visited the reservoir. However, the decision about reconstruction or repair of MHR will be taken after inspection of all the five compartments, said the sources.

The members of the expert committee deputy municipal commissioner (special engineering) Chakradhar Kandalkar, two civil engineers and local representatives, Dr Vasudev Nori and Alpa Seth, experts from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay professors R S Jangid, JothiPrakash and Dasaka Murthy visited MHR on Thursday morning. It took the expert team one and half hours to inspect the two compartments of the reservoir.

Alpha Seth, member of the expert committee said, “The two compartments which we visited are in excellent condition and well maintained by the BMC. The reservoir is the heritage asset of the city. We will conduct another visit to the remaining compartment in the next 10 days.”

Environmental activist counters BMC's claims

Zoru Bhathena, an environmental activist, said, “As per the BMC's claims, if the roof of the reservoir is weak, then how can Hanging Garden remain even without water as the whole garden itself will collapse with the weight unless and until it is strengthened or rebuilt.”

Nilesh Baxi, member of the core committee of Malabar Hill residents said, "I have been saying for a long time that the repairs can be done through 20 vents spread over the entire garden. Where is the need to break the garden?" The expert committee will visit the remaining three compartments in the next few days and then submit their report. The municipality intends to increase the reservoir's capacity from 147.78 million litres to 191 million litres to augment the water supply to south Mumbai. However, it would need to axed 389 trees earmarked on the plot.

Muddy water in the island city

The BMC has emptied two compartments of the MHR for the visit of an expert panel. The compartments were filled with water again after two hours. However, the residents of Nariman point, Malabar hill, Pedder road, Dharavi, Mahim and Worli will get muddy water for the next 24 hours. The BMC has appealed to the citizens to filter and boil water before drinking. A water supply in these areas were also affected throughout the day.