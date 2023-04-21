 Mumbai: Expelled UBT camp leader Balasaheb Chandore to join Shinde-led Shiv Sena
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Expelled UBT camp leader Balasaheb Chandore to join Shinde-led Shiv Sena

Mumbai: Expelled UBT camp leader Balasaheb Chandore to join Shinde-led Shiv Sena

Several other leaders of Pune and other parts of Maharashtra will join the Shinde camp on Friday evening.

ANIUpdated: Friday, April 21, 2023, 07:28 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Expelled UBT camp leader Balasaheb Chandore to join Shinde-led Shiv Sena | Twitter @@civicmirrorpune

Mumbai: Expelled Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Pune district president Balasaheb Chandore will join the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday. 

Several other leaders of Pune and other parts of Maharashtra will join the Shinde camp on Friday evening. It is pertinent to mention that the Eknath Shinde-led 'rebellion' group of over 40 MLAs in June last year ultimately toppled the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.

On February 17, the Election Commission ordered that the Eknath Shinde camp of the Shiv Sena will retain the official name and the bow and arrow symbol of the party. 

Read Also
Mumbai: Uddhav demands fair inquiry into Kharghar tragedy, accuses govt of using faith for politics
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: State govt creates 22 posts in CIDCO for faster development of NAINA Project

Navi Mumbai: State govt creates 22 posts in CIDCO for faster development of NAINA Project

Mira-Bhayandar civic body bags state govt’s award for record tax recovery

Mira-Bhayandar civic body bags state govt’s award for record tax recovery

Mumbai: Eight more services on Metro Lines 2A and 7 from Monday

Mumbai: Eight more services on Metro Lines 2A and 7 from Monday

Mumbai: NGMA's exhibition Maharaja’s Treasure: Select Works of Art from the Famed Air India...

Mumbai: NGMA's exhibition Maharaja’s Treasure: Select Works of Art from the Famed Air India...

Mumbai Cyber Safe: Man loses ₹8 lakh to online hotel rating fraud in Mira Road

Mumbai Cyber Safe: Man loses ₹8 lakh to online hotel rating fraud in Mira Road