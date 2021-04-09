Mumbai: Expansion joints of Elphinstone, Ferguson flyovers to be replaced

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation(MSRDC) is looking for an agency to repair Elphinstone and Ferguson flyovers. The said flyover repair work is projected to be completed in two month’s time period from the date of awarding of contract to the selected agency. The job involves replacing existing damage strip seal of expansion joints of these flyovers. The project cost is amounting to Rs 71.53 lakh.

The interested agencies can submit bids till April 20 up to 3pm. One can buy document at cost of Rs 5,900 and make an earnest money deposit of about Rs 71,000. However, participating agencies should have prior experience in similar work of replacing damage strip seal of expansion joints/construction of new flyovers/bridges with strip expansion joints costing not less than the Rs 21.46 lakh in last five years. Besides, the company should have at least Rs 53.65 lakh average turnover to become eligible for carrying out the work of Elphinstone and Ferguson flyovers, explained MSRDC.

Interestingly, the MSRDC while carrying out similar type of repair work of Mumbai's Sion flyover had to face a lot of difficulties. The said flyover work reportedly was delayed for a very long time due to its unique flyover bearing designs and the then construction work of Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) Chunabhatti connector.

Meanwhile, officials believe the two flyovers-- Elphinstone and Ferguson repair works may face some complications due to the prevailing pandemic situation.