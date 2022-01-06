Mumbai: Excise officials booked as sub-inspector takes own life over transfer

A fortnight after a state excise sub-inspector committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train, the Borivali Government Railway Police (GRP) have booked a fellow inspector and a clerk on the charges of abetment. The police have found a note from the deceased, Ramesh Mohite, 48, in which he has alleged that a writer with the department was indulged in ‘illegal activities’ that could cost him his job, even a she had paid 33 lakh to an inspector for his transfer which did not happen.

On December 20, Mohite left home for work but never returned. His body was later found on railway tracks in Malad. In one note, Mohite mentioned the writer as Krushna Khetal and accused of mental torture. In another note, he alleged that he had given 33 lakh to inspector Riyaz Khan for his transfer to Aurangabad. In the note he has asked Khan to return the money so that his debts could be paid. The note also mentioned how he arranged the money – some of it was borrowed from financial institutes and his relatives, while some was gathered by selling his car and mother’s ornaments.

Mohite was transferred to Mumbai from Aurangabad in 2016 and all his relatives are in Aurangabad. His wife Surekha said he had been trying for his transfer since 2018 and was under stress.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 09:27 AM IST