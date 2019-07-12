Mumbai: Excessive dredging erodes Sangli riverbank, officials suspended

Mumbai: Farmers in Mhaisal village of Miraj taluka were permitted by district authorities to carry out dredging. A subdivisional officer, Dr Vikas Kharat and a tehilsdar, Sharad Patil, were to oversee the process. However, after complaints of excessive dredging, Sangli collector Abhijit Chaudhary cracked down on those responsible and his action has sent shockwaves in political circles. Two circle officers, Raju Kadam from Miraj and Raju Jadhav from Bedag tehsildar and the talathi of Mhaisal, Vaishali Wale have been suspended. Six farmers from Mhaisal vilalge from Meeraj taluka had been given permission for dredging.

However, when Kharat and Patil, the officials supervising the operation conducted a survey of the site, they found out dredging had exceeded permissible limits, with 16,434 brass of soil having been dredged. Patil had slapped a fine of Rs 5.15 crore on five farmers for this breach. Further, the farmers had sold this soil to brick kilns. Cases have also been filed against 23 accused at Miraj (rural) police station. Interestingly, Jadhav had taken the lead in rounding up the violators and to divert attention from himself, he had also lodged a complaint against 23 people. But district authorities have suspended him.