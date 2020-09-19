Mumbai: Ex Mulund MLA and BJP leader Sardar Tara Singh passes away

Sardar Tara Singh was elected MLA from Mulund constituency in Mumbai four times in a row.

However, Tara Singh was denied a ticket in the 2019 Assembly elections. BJP dropped his name allegedly due to his age and the PMC bank scam controversy.

In 2019, Rajneet Singh, former director of PMC bank and son of Sardar Tara Singh was arrested by Mumbai Police in relation with PMC bank scam case.

Sardar Tara Singh started his political career from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). He has also worked as a corporator.