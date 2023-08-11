Mumbai: Ex-MLA Urges EOW To Intervene In Mehta Couple Case

Ashesh Mehta with wife Shivangi Lad Mehta |

Krishna Hegde, spokesperson of the Shiv Sena and ex-MLA, has urged Joint Commissioner of Police (Economic Offences Wing; EOW) Nishith Mishra to intervene in the litigation involving illegal stock broking firm Bliss consultants. The EOW is currently on the lookout for Ashesh Mehta and his wife Shivangi Lad Mehta of Bliss Consultants in connection with alleged duping of over 3,000 investors to the tune of Rs1,000 crore.

In a letter to Mishra, Hegde has suggested that the EOW intervene in the litigation involving Bliss Consultants in both Khed and the Bombay High Court. He has emphasised the freeze on the Rs 160 crore deposited by the Goregaon-based (now on-the-run) couple’s firm with Kotak Mahindra Bank. He said this amount should be returned to the depositors concerned so that they get some relief.

The Sena activist said the Mehtas, who are also facing a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Madhya Pradesh, have been untraceable for the past two months and they need to be brought to book.

Couple launched 'DIFM' app

On June 26, Hegde had filed an FIR at the Amboli police station against the couple for their alleged scam that led to scores of investors losing their money. As per the FIR, the couple launched an app called ‘DIFM’ and solicited investments in their stock broking firm, Bliss Consultants, through the platform. They had assured investors of 2.5% profit per month. However, sources said that Bliss was not a Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) registered portfolio management services or alternative investment fund company.

Hegde had also met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who directed Special Commissioner Deven Bharti to issue a lookout notice against the couple. The ex-MLA had also briefed Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis regarding this case.