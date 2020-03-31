Mumbai: Ex-labour minister Dr Sanjay Kute urges state to put Rs 5,000 per month as aid for labourer

Mumbai: Despite the labour class being hit with the current state of affairs, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has been sitting on more than Rs 7,000 crore cess fund allotted for their welfare.

Taking up the matter, former labour minister Dr Sanjay Kute has written a letter to the state government, urging it to transfer Rs 5,000 per month (for the next three months) from the fund to each registered labourer as financial aid.

“We have received Dr Kute's letter. The state government is positive about his demand. It will soon take a decision in this regard,” said a senior official concerned on this subject to FPJ.

Each state has a Welfare Board for Building and Other Construction Workers. As per the Central Act, builders have to pay 1 per cent cess to this board for each of their projects. This 1 per cent excludes the land valueand is based on the total project cost.