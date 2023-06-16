 Mumbai: Ex-employee Charged With Sharing Confidential Data With Rivals
Mumbai: Ex-employee Charged With Sharing Confidential Data With Rivals

Vipan Mantaklal, 54, who works at Swati Energy and Projects, located in Chembur, approached the police alleging that an ex-employee named Bhavesh Bhatt, 53, has compromised their company's data.

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 11:32 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

The police have initiated a probe into an alleged case of sharing of data of a private company, on the complaint of a senior executive of the company that is into the business of supplying turbine spare parts.

The matter surfaced on Thursday when a man named Vipan Mantaklal, 54, who works at Swati Energy and Projects, located in Chembur, approached the police alleging that an ex-employee named Bhavesh Bhatt, 53, has compromised their company's data.

Bhatt had shared vital info to rival companies

Bhatt, after quitting the company, failed to return company's products including laptop, iPhone, a car, pendrive, etc. After forcing him to return the items, company officials found that Bhatt had shared several sensitive information about their company to their rival companies during the past 5 years. Vipan in his statement to the police said that their company apparently lost several tenders as it was leaked to other companies by Bhatt. He shared official emails to rival companies via WhatsApp.

Police are currently investigating the matter while they are also interrogating Bhatt. A case has been registered against him Bhatt under sections 408 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act. 

Read Also
Mumbai: UpGrad employees booked for cheating company of Rs 12.76 crore
article-image

