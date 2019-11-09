Mumbai: Ex-DGP Arvind Inamdar passes away

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra director general of police (DGP) Arvind Inamdar, 79, died at a private hospital in the wee hours of Friday. He was undergoing treatment since last week and breathed his last at 2.20 am, said an official.

Inamdar, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the 1964 batch, had an illustrious career and had served in Mumbai, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Solapur and Nashik. He was also largely known for the investigation of the sensational Jalgaon sex scandal and human trafficking case in July 1994.

In 1997, Inamdar was promoted to DGP, where he served from October 1997 to January 2000. An official close to Inamdar said, he was one of the honest policemen and believed in transparency.

“One of the first decisions Inamdar took after being appointed the DGP in Maharashtra was to install a glass door to his cabin at the old Council Hall opposite Regal cinema.

The sole aim to install a glass door was to maintain transparency, so that his staff and visitors could see what was happening inside,” the official said.

An official said that Inamdar was also instrumental in training and guiding the batch of 1983 ‘encounter specialist’ policemen, who got rid of organised crime in the city.

When Inamdar resigned from his post in 2000, due to alleged political interference, he went on to head the police training academy in Nashik. At the police academy, Inamdar trained at least 12 encounter specialists who helped rid Mumbai of the mafia strongholds.

After retirement, Inamdar was involved in social work, used to participate in debates and wrote for several publications.

He also established his trust, Arvind Inamdar Foundation, which felicitated police officials of all ranks who had done noteworthy work every year. “He worked to eradicate crime and ensured police personnel’s wellbeing,” said former DGP Pravin Dixit.

Inamdar would know a lot about the people and situations he was dealing with, and work accordingly, Dixit said, adding that the former DGP held firm views on issues related to the police force.

NCP chief and former chief minister Sharad Pawar, in a tweet, described Inamdar as a ‘stern protector of law’ who went out of his way to help common people.

“Inamdar was known as an honest police officer dedicated to his duties and values, and it is a matter of pride for the state police force.

He was always at the forefront of issues like police reforms and improving living conditions of police personnel. He also worked for the modernisation of police force,” former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in his condolence message.