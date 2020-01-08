Mumbai: Ex-cricketer Saba Karim’s son arrested for rash driving

Mumbai: Former Cricketer Saba Karim's son was arrested and released immediately on bail after his car dashed a 24-year-old lady at Peddar Road on Tuesday. According to the Gamdevi police, Fidel Karim, 28 was released on bail since the sections in which he was booked were bailable sections.

The victim identified as Siddhi Mandal, a resident of Worli, received head injuries in the accident and is still in an unconscious state.

The incident took place at 6.30 am on Tuesday near Villa Theresa High School. Fidel, a resident of Peddar Road, was driving towards Marine Drive for his morning workout.

According to the police, the victim had got down from a bus and was crossing the road to go to her work place when she was knocked down by Fidel's speeding car.

She received head injuries and was rushed to Jaslok hospital, where she is undergoing treatment. Fidel is a football coach and was in his Honda Jazz car at the time of the accident.

After the accident, an offence was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) of rash driving (279) and causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others (338). Police said that Mandal's statement will be taken after she regains contentiousness.