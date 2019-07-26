Mumbai: Ex-corporator's son commits suicide

Mumbai: Ankit Rai (25) son of a former corporator, hanged himself to death on Wednesday morning, in a multi-specialty hospital. Ankit was admitted for treatment of depression last week, police said.

According to police sources, Ankit was under treatment for the past few months with a psychiatrist at the Advanced Multi-specialty hospital in Irla, which was not known to his family.

On Sunday, after his condition deteriorated and he began acting in an unusual way, Ankit shared his mental condition with the family, who rushed him to the hospital.

Police said, when Ankit's family went to visit him on Wednesday at around 7:30 am, they were shocked to find him hanging from the ceiling of the washroom in his room.

Juhu Police were informed of the incident and his body was sent to the civic-run Cooper Hospital for postmortem.

A senior inspector said, they are yet to ascertain the reason for Ankit to take this extreme step, moreover, no suicide note has been recovered from the spot.

Juhu police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter and are questioning his friends and family to ascertain the cause for the death.

Juhu Police are checking Ankit's social media accounts as well as his Call Data Records (CDR) to ascertain if he discussed his problems with his friends.

Meanwhile, police are also checking with his friends if Ankit was in a romantic relationship, which could have triggered him to take his life, said a police officer.