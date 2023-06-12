Mumbai: Ex-Corporators & Activists Criticise BMC's Pre-Monsoon Work, Doubtful of Claims as Heavy Showers Approach

File

Mumbai: Even as the BMC claims to have completed all the pre-monsoon work in time, ex-corporators and activists have expressed dissatisfaction. They said the civic body’s tall claims will get washed away in the first heavy showers of this monsoon.

The BMC has claimed to have pruned dangerous branches of trees and completed installation of 477 dewatering pumps. Former opposition leader of the BMC and senior Congress leader Ravi Raja, however, called it “shoddy work”. Sachin Padwal, ex-corporator from Sewree, alleged that only 40% nullah-cleaning work has finished.

Activist Godfrey Pimenta from Andheri also alleged that the BMC’s claims are false and everyone can see the clogged nullahs in the Marol area. “I will soon prepare a list of such nullahs that have not been cleaned.” The BMC rejected the claim and said that citizens can complain on their newly launched chatbot helpline.

Pre-monsoon preparation :

* The Integrated Flood Warning System (IFLOWS) will give advance alerts about flooding.

* Independent control rooms in all 24 wards with 58 phone lines, officials to scrutinise footage from 5,361 CCTV cameras.

* 5 Temporary shelters in civic-run schools in each ward for the citizens stuck in heavy rain.

* 477 dewatering pumps to prevent water logging in low-lying areas.

* Teams of 94 personnel including life guards and firemen are deployed on six important beaches during high tide (above 4.5 metres) and at the weekend.

* Flood rescue team of 123 officials and personnel are deployed at fire stations in Bandra-Kurla complex, Kurla Kamani, Chembur, Marol and Borivali.

* Five flood rescue teams of the Indian Navy have been deployed at Colaba, Worli, Malad, Mankhurd and Ghatkopar. Also, a helicopter and the ship are kept ready at Colaba.

* 4 teams of Indian Coast Guard are deployed at Colaba, Worli and Mankhurd with life jackets, first aid kits etc.

* 3 teams of the National Disaster Response force are at the sports complex in Andheri. Also, two teams are deployed in landslide prone areas at Chembur, Ghatkopar and Bhandup.