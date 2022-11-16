Mumbai: Ex-corporator wants fire safety in BMC-run hospitals | Representative Photo

Mumbai: Former BJP corporator and former standing committee member Vinod Mishra has written a letter to BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, asking him to install automatic fire detection and suppression systems in BMC-run hospitals.

Mishra wrote that it’s the responsibility of private contractors running canteens in BMC-run hospitals to follow fire safety norms and not the hospital’s. Heavy use of oil and LPG in such canteens increases the fire hazard, he said, suggesting that installation of detection and suppression systems should be made a blanket rule. Mr Mishra said the system was recently installed at Sion Hospital and should be replicated elsewhere to safeguard employees, patients, families and stored documents.

