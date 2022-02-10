Mumbai: Ex cop Sachin Vaze ready to turn approver in ED case against former Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh

Mumbai: Dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze has written a letter to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), saying he wants to turn an approver in a money laundering case registered by the agency against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh and others.

"I am willing to make truthful and voluntary disclosure of entire facts known to me before a competent magistrate," Vaze said in his letter to Tassin Sultan, Assistant Director, ED.

"I request you to kindly treat this application for granting me pardon u/s 306, 307 of the CrPC," the former assistant police inspector (API) said. Sections 306 and 307 of the CrPC deal with powers of a court to grant pardon to an accomplice in a crime.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 08:53 AM IST