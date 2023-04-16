Mumbai: Ex-bank officer robbed of jewellery worth ₹1.65 lakh on street in Mulund

Mumbai: The Navghar police have lodged a case against two unknown persons for allegedly snatching gold jewellery worth ₹1.65 lakh from an ex-manager of Punjab National Bank in the Mulund area.

The incident happened on April 11, when the complainant, Ramachandran Anantkrushna, was on his way home after finishing his business in a bank.

Two middle aged men approached the victim and asked him if he remembers them. "They started behaving as if they had known me for a long time. However, suddenly, they snatched my gold chain and ring," the complainant said.

The police are currently looking for CCTV footage to look for clues about the two accused.

A case of cheating has been registered against the two under the Indian Penal Code.