Mumbai: Evident links between stolen car, Hiren murder and Antilia bomb scare, says NIA

In its remand plea seeking custody of Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze in the Antilia bomb scare case on Sunday, the NIA had said that there are evident links between three connected offences registered — the stolen Scorpio, Mansukh Hiren murder and Antilia bomb scare.

It said it is necessary and justifiable for the prosecution to seek Vaze’s police custody as there are three connected offences registered and there are evident links between them. The NIA said investigation in this regard has to be thoroughly carried out.

The agency further said it found his “direct involvement” in the planting of the explosive laden SUV in Carmichael Road on the intervening night of February 24 and 25.

The application said that he was examined by the NIA officers on Saturday wherein his complicity in the offences committed and direct involvement in the planting of the vehicle has emerged. “The accused used his own government vehicle to escort the explosive laden SUV and himself drove it to the scene of crime,” it said, adding that the vehicle has been seized and investigation regarding it needed to be carried out.

It referred to his position as a police officer “with a large amount of wherewithal and influence”, said it needs time to connect the links.

The NIA also referred to the threat letter posted on a Telegram channel by terror outfit Jaish-ul-Hind and a ransom demand being made claiming responsibility for the attack. It said that further evidences about the alleged person lodged at Tihar jail have emerged and the person has been taken into custody by Delhi Special Cell along with the mobile instrument. The presence of Sachin Vaze is required to confront the said evidence, the plea said.

The agency further said that “past criminal antecedents of the accused need to be brought on record to bring clarity regarding current conspiracy and the probable links if any.” It went on to state that the bomb scare case was being handled by four investigation officers, of which Vaze was the second and that there were discrepancies in handing over taking memos which need to be clarified with him during police custody.