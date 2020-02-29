Mumbai Event: Aditya Birla trust and John Hopkins CTY collaborate to support young learners in India

The John Hopkins Center for Talented Youth (CTY) collaborated with Aditya Birla Education Trust (ABET) to work on several initiatives to identify and support the needs of young learners in India.

This includes a summer program in Mumbai, three workshops in February 2020 for Indian teachers on the characteristics of high-ability students and participation of students from Aditya Birla World Academy (ABWA) in the program in the US.

The summer program at Aditya Birla Education Academy offers Class 5-9 students the opportunity to grow in the academics. In order to help the students grow, four CTY instructors and a veteran program managers will teach the courses.

Collaborating with Aditya Birla Education Academy (ABEA), CTY looks forward to design, identify and support instructors and also license the course content. To enrol, parents can contact ABEA and know more about the program.

Convening 150 elementary and secondary teachers in Mumbai and New Delhi in early February, the ABEA workshops aim to learn about about education and needs of students. With the help of these sessions, teachers were able to gain perspections with respect to their teaching and students.

CTY spokesperson said, "Looking to the future, both organisations hope to reach more students and educators in India." The organisation also looks forward to adolescent wellness and mental health.