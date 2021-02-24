Mumbai: Even as cases surge, only 2.25% of city's population are in sealed buildings and containment zones

At present, only 2.25 percent of entire Mumbai's population are residing inside the sealed buildings and containment zones in Mumbai.
According to the latest data of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), there are 815 active sealed buildings and 51 slum areas, marked as active containment zones in Mumbai.
Nearly 1.12 lakh household reside in these sealed zones which comprises a population of 4.5 lakh Mumbaikars, which is approximately 2.25 per cent of the total population of the city.
Meanwhile, amid the rise in number of cases, the BMC has ramped up its sealed building policy. However, between February 19 and 23 the civic has released nearly 40 per cent of the sealed buildings.
"There is no exact reason why the sealed buildings have been released. Also, the number of cases reported in the city has also started fluctuating, so there's no concrete pattern as of now," said a senior BMC official.
Amid the rise in number of cases, the BMC had revised its sealed building policy. As per the latest guidelines, any building which has reported, five or more cases will be sealed by civic officials.
Meanwhile, BMC has beefed up surveillance and enforcement measures to contain the deadly virus outbreak that is fanging across the city once again. Owing to this the number of offenders penalised for not wearing masks in public places has increased to more than double from 14,000 to 22,000 in a single day.