Mumbai: Even as cases surge, only 2.25% of city's population are in sealed buildings and containment zones

At present, only 2.25 percent of entire Mumbai's population are residing inside the sealed buildings and containment zones in Mumbai.



According to the latest data of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), there are 815 active sealed buildings and 51 slum areas, marked as active containment zones in Mumbai.

Nearly 1.12 lakh household reside in these sealed zones which comprises a population of 4.5 lakh Mumbaikars, which is approximately 2.25 per cent of the total population of the city.



Meanwhile, amid the rise in number of cases, the BMC has ramped up its sealed building policy. However, between February 19 and 23 the civic has released nearly 40 per cent of the sealed buildings.