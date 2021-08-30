Mumbai: EOW takes over state cyber dept

The Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has taken control of the state cyber department to ensure effective supervision, planning and coordination. The state cyber department officers will report to the additional director general of police (ADGP), EOW, the government said last week.

The cyber department had been reporting to the additional chief secretary (Home) since its creation in 2016. “In the state police force, the cyber department and the EOW are currently two separate departments. While the EOW handles cases related to economic frauds, the cyber department handles cases of fraud committed through the usage of computers, smartphones, broadband services and social media platforms. Work of the cyber department and the EOW complement each other, hence, there was a suggestion that both departments should be brought under one control which would result in convenient supervision, planning and coordination of work,” the government order said.

“The cyber department is an integral part of the Maharashtra Police force and it is necessary for it to be under the functioning of the DGP office. The DGP had proposed to bring the functioning of the Cyber Unit of the MCD under the ambit of ADGP-EOW. This proposal was under consideration and the government has decided to approve functioning of the Cyber Unit of MCD which was headed by Special Inspector General of Police, under the ADGP-EOW,” the order stated.

A senior police officer said that departments have been merged earlier too or effective policing and supervision. “The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police was once merged with the state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) to investigate cases related to narco-terrorism. However, this arrangement was later reverted and ANC was again put under the functioning of the Mumbai Police in 2009,” the officer said.

