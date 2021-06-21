Mumbai: EOW arrests two persons wanted for cheating for eight years

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police has arrested two persons wanted in a cheating and forgery case for the past eight years. The accused persons had duped a trader on the pretext of selling his goods in the market and had misappropriated the money.

According to the General Cheating Unit of the EOW, the complainant in the case is Ganeshmal Jain. In 2013, the accused persons had entered into a business deal with the victim and on the pretext of getting his goods delivered to the end consumers; they had defrauded him to the tune of Rs 1.27 crore.

The victim had then lodged a complaint with the EOW under sections 34 (common intention), 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust), 409 (Criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (punishment for forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) and 474 (Having possession of document knowing it to be forged and intending to use it as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code.

"The accused persons involved in the case had applied for an anticipatory bail in the court, which got rejected in 2014 and the accused persons had been absconding since then. We had recently got information that one of the accused was hiding in Bhiwandi, after which we laid a trap and nabbed him. He then spilled the beans about his partner who was hiding in Ratangarh in Rajasthan. Our team went there and nabbed him as well. The accused duo are currently in police custody," said an EOW officer.