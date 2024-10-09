 Mumbai: EOW Arrests Malad-Based Businessman After 5 Years In ₹36 Crore Cheating Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: EOW Arrests Malad-Based Businessman After 5 Years In ₹36 Crore Cheating Case

Mumbai: EOW Arrests Malad-Based Businessman After 5 Years In ₹36 Crore Cheating Case

EOW have arrested the malad based businessman Bhavesh Shah after 5 Years in a case of cheating where Rs 36 crore that had been maintained as fixed deposits by mathadi workers with a nationalised bank was fraudulently transferred by accused Bank manager Nikhil Roy to his associates.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 07:41 AM IST
article-image
Accused Bhavesh Shah | File Photo

Mumbai: EOW have arrested the malad based businessman Bhavesh Shah after 5 Years in a case of cheating where Rs 36 crore that had been maintained as fixed deposits by mathadi workers with a nationalised bank was fraudulently transferred by accused Bank manager Nikhil Roy to his associates.

Nikhil Roy, manager of the bank’s Mazgaon branch has been arrested preciously by EOW and Roy has now been granted bail by the Supreme Court after three years, EOW officer said.

Balraj Deshmukh, chairman of Iron and Steel Kamgar Kalyan Mandal, a union of mathadi workers had lodged a complaint with the EOW in 2019. In May 2018, Roy had approached the Mandal and promised it high rate of interest on fixed deposits. By enticing with high-interest rates, Roy transferred ₹36 crore out of ₹45 crore into various 14 bank accounts.

In Surat, the accused Bhavesh Shah established a board under the name Iron and Steel Kamgar Kalyan Mandal along with two directors, without disclosing his own involvement, and opened a bank account for it. ₹14 crore was transferred into this bank account.

FPJ Shorts
Kolkata: Mass Resignation Of 50 Senior Doctors At RG Kar Medical College In Solidarity With Junior Colleagues Protesting Rape-Murder Case
Kolkata: Mass Resignation Of 50 Senior Doctors At RG Kar Medical College In Solidarity With Junior Colleagues Protesting Rape-Murder Case
Mumbai: Special MCOCA Court Rejects Uday Pathak's Plea To Suspend Trial
Mumbai: Special MCOCA Court Rejects Uday Pathak's Plea To Suspend Trial
Bombay HC Calls Arrest Of Social Worker For Non-Payment Of Electricity Charges 'Arbitrary And Unwarranted,' Orders ₹25,000 Compensation
Bombay HC Calls Arrest Of Social Worker For Non-Payment Of Electricity Charges 'Arbitrary And Unwarranted,' Orders ₹25,000 Compensation
Bombay HC Rules Shri Sai Baba Sansthan Trust Eligible For Tax Exemption On Anonymous Donations
Bombay HC Rules Shri Sai Baba Sansthan Trust Eligible For Tax Exemption On Anonymous Donations

After the bank transactions, the bank became suspicious and before the investigation into the transactions could begin, it is alleged that Bhavesh Shah withdrew ₹2.5 crore and gave it to Roy, the bank manager. Additionally, Bhavesh Shah withdrew ₹5 crore and used that money to purchase 9 kilograms of gold from a bullion dealer.

According to the investigation conducted by the police, the EOW officials stated that the bullion dealer confirmed that Shah had indeed purchased the 9 kilograms of gold.

It is also alleged that a certain amount was transferred to the account of Shivam Fashion Pvt Ltd, and the owner of this company, Diwakar Jha, is also on the EOW police's radar. So far, the police have arrested 12 individuals in this case.

Read Also
Mumbai: Vashu Bhagnani Alleges ₹250 Crore Fraud By Netflix’s Head Of Hindi Film Licensing; EOW...
article-image

The twelfth arrest was of Bhavesh Shah, who was taken into custody from his residence in Malad. The court has remanded him to 14 days of police custody.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Special MCOCA Court Rejects Uday Pathak's Plea To Suspend Trial

Mumbai: Special MCOCA Court Rejects Uday Pathak's Plea To Suspend Trial

Bombay HC Calls Arrest Of Social Worker For Non-Payment Of Electricity Charges 'Arbitrary And...

Bombay HC Calls Arrest Of Social Worker For Non-Payment Of Electricity Charges 'Arbitrary And...

Bombay HC Rules Shri Sai Baba Sansthan Trust Eligible For Tax Exemption On Anonymous Donations

Bombay HC Rules Shri Sai Baba Sansthan Trust Eligible For Tax Exemption On Anonymous Donations

Mumbai: EOW Arrests Malad-Based Businessman After 5 Years In ₹36 Crore Cheating Case

Mumbai: EOW Arrests Malad-Based Businessman After 5 Years In ₹36 Crore Cheating Case

Mumbai: Senior Journalist And Film Critic Neela Vasant Upadhyay Passes Away At 79; Pioneer In...

Mumbai: Senior Journalist And Film Critic Neela Vasant Upadhyay Passes Away At 79; Pioneer In...