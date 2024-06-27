Mumbai: Environmental Activist Files PIL Against MSRDC Over Proposed Commercial Development On Bandra Reclamation

Bandra Reclamation Project | File photo

Environmental Activist Zoru Bhathena has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation(MSRDC), Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) and State of Maharashtra, challenging the MSRDC’s willingness to facilitate commercial development of a plot located on the Bandra reclamation, since Commercial development has been specifically prohibited on the same. The court has adjourned the matter for two weeks and have asked the MSRDC to file their reply in the same.

As specified in the PIL, the Bandra Worli sea link was proposed in 1990s, with 27 hectares of reclamation at the Bandra end, which included the unclaimed areas from the development plan of BKC. It was after the approval given by the Bombay High Court, that necessary environmental permissions were sought from Sea- Link was approved.

“One of the conditions imposed by MoEFCC in its environmental clearance issued for Bandra Worli sea link project, was that, no portion of the reclaimed Land should be used for residential or commercial purpose. In 1999, the government issued an environmental clearance to the State government, approving reclamation for construction of Bandra Worli sea link project,”reads the petition.

It further states, “The government of Maharashtra revenue and Forest department in 2016, had transferred the land reclaimed, for Bandra Worli sea link project to MSRDC on the condition that any proposal for development of this land would require prior approval from the MCZMA or MOEF. A separate property card was also directed to be issued in the name of MSRDC. Meanwhile in January 2024, MSRDC issued a tender for selection of developer for development of MSRDC land parcel in Bandra as construction and development agency.”

The petitioner said that after learning about the proposed development, the he had filed his complaint with the MCZMA drawing their attention to the fact that commercial development of reclaimed land, stating that it was not permitted under the CRZ regulations, and calling upon them to take steps to ensure that no illegal development was permitted on the said plot.

Thus aggrieved by the proposed plan to develop the reclaimed land, a PIL was filed before the Bombay High court.