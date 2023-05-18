 Mumbai: Environment-friendly Lord Ganesh idols made compulsory for household Ganeshotsav
The civic body has also decided to waive off the fee and deposits of public Ganeshotsav Mandals.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 06:51 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Environment-friendly Lord Ganesh idols made compulsory for household Ganeshotsav | Photo: PTI

Mumbai: The BMC has declared that beginning this year, Environment-friendly Lord Ganesh idols will be compulsory for household Ganeshotsav, The announcement comes after the instructions by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and directions of the Supreme Court.

The civic body has also decided to waive off the fee and deposits of public Ganeshotsav Mandals. The earlier years deposits under Public Ganeshotsav Mandals will be returned in the next 7 days.

