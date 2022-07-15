Mumbai: Entrepreneur Kiran Aggarwal buys Rs 45 crore flat at Worli

Entrepreneur Kiran Aggarwal wife of Anil Aggarwal - founder and Chairman of Vedanta Resources Limited purchased a Rs 45 crore luxurious flat at Worli. The deal got registered on July 1st of this year.
According to the registration documents provided by Zapkey.com and accessed by the FPJ, Aggarwal purchased this new property in Raheja Legend, Worli. The flat is located on the 36th Floor in this plush highrise building. The sprawling carpet area of this flat is 3083.38 sq. ft. and it comes with five Parking spaces.
The buyer paid Rs 2.25 crore as stamp duty for this property deal. Whereas the seller of the property was Rahul Rama Narang - Founder & Chairman, The Narang Group.
