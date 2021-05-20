Mumbai: Ensure citizens aren't made to wait for hours for COVID-19 vaccination, Bombay HC directs BMC

The Bombay High Court bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni on Thursday ordered the BMC to ensure no citizen is made to wait for hours at vaccination centers. The HC further ordered the civic body to give priority to those citizens, who have registered online and are been allotted slots.



The bench further said that the authorities can make citizens registering on the spot, wait.



The bench was hearing a PIL filed by Yogeeta Vanzara through advocate Jamsheed Master highlighting the lapses in CoWin application.

During the hearing, Master informed the bench that there have been thousands of citizens returning home without getting the shots owing to shortage of the vaccine.