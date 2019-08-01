Mumbai: Engineer at work on track is run over

Kalyan: A 40-year-old Central Railway senior engineer died after being hit by a local train near Patripul area in Kalyan on Wednesday. The railway officials said that the incident took place at 5 pm, when he was inspecting the railway tracks.

The deceased has been identified as Vimal Rai (40), who was senior assistant divisional engineer posted at Kalyan. The Government Railway Police (GRP) said Rai, along with other staffers, was visiting the Kalyan station near Patripul for inspection of railway track.

Suddenly, a local train heading to CST from Kalyan station hit him and threw him off the tracks. The staffers took him to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Police inspector from Kalyan GRP said that Rai was possibly deeply engrossed in his work which caused him to ignore the incoming train. The Kalyan GRP has registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR).