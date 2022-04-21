Mumbai: Enforcement Directorate submits around 5000-page charge sheet packed in metal trunk box against Nawab Malik

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday submited around 5000-page chargesheet packed in metal trunk against NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in Special PMLA court, in connection with a money laundering case.

Mumbai | Enforcement Directorate submits around 5000-page chargesheet against NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in Special PMLA court, in connection with a money laundering case pic.twitter.com/E1nFoqY5xf — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2022

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 04:40 PM IST