Mumbai: Enforcement Directorate submits around 5000-page charge sheet packed in metal trunk box against Nawab Malik

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 04:40 PM IST

Mumbai: Enforcement Directorate submits around 5000-page charge sheet packed in metal trunk box against Nawab Malik | ANI
The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday submited around 5000-page chargesheet packed in metal trunk against NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in Special PMLA court, in connection with a money laundering case.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 04:40 PM IST