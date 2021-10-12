Mumbai: Energy minister Nitin Raut address press conference today on present status of coal and power supply

Amidst the ongoing uproar on coal shortage and power crisis across the various states in India, Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Raut will address a press conference today on the present status of coal and power supply.

What is the current status of the coal crisis in Maharashtra?

Even though coal supply from Coal India and its subsidiaries to MahaGenco is slowly increasing, five of its plants thatgenerate1,960MW are still closed, for want of coal. The ongoing coal crisis is not over and the possibility of load-shedding in Maharashtra still looms large.

The state power distribution company, MahaVitaran, with a consumer base of 2.87 crore, on Monday, purchased 800MW power from the open market and power exchanges at a higher rate of Rs 17.69 per unit to meet the daily power demand and avoid outages.

From October 1 to October 11, MahaVitaran has purchased 15,100MW from the open market and power exchanges at an average cost of Rs 10.70 per unit. MahaVitaran’s outgo towards power purchase during this period was Rs 140.22 crore.

On October 6, the discom purchased 1,800MW at Rs 14.27 per unit; on October 7, 1,800MW were purchased at Rs 14.60 per unit; on October 8, 1,100MW were purchased at Rs 14.94 per unit; on October 9, 1,200MW at Rs 16.92 per unit while the rates dipped to Rs 8.92 per unit for the procurement of 1,400MW October 10.

On October 11, the MahaVitaran purchased 800MW at Rs 17.69 per unit. MahaGenco, with an installed generation capacity of 9,750MW from seven generation plants, has in stock 1,91,475 tonnes of coal as of October 10. This stock is expected to last from 0.67 days to 1.64 days. With the improvement in coal supply, MahaGenco has increased generation to 5,200MW.

According to MahaGenco sources, coal supply from October 4 has been 90,000 to 1 lakh tonnes on average. MahaGenco is also generating 2,100MW from hydro and gas-based power projects and together with thermal sources, its generation is 7,000MW. It hopes to restart a 500MW of generation plant at Bhusawal from Oct 12, which is expected to provide marginal relief.

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 12:14 PM IST