Mumbai: Homemaker Caught Former Maid Flaunting Stolen Diamond Ornaments Worth ₹8 Lakh On Instagram; FIR Registered In Khar

Representative Image

The Khar police registered an FIR against Sanjana Gujjar, a maid, for alleged theft on September 19. An employer noticed her former maid flaunting her stolen diamond ornaments worth Rs.8 lakhs on Instagram and realised that Gujjar had stolen them. She then approached the Khar police and filed a complaint, leading to the registration of the FIR on September 19.

According to the police report, Nandita Thakkar, 49, a homemaker residing in Khar West, attended a function in December 2022 wearing five gold-diamonds rings. After returning home, she stored the rings in a locked cupboard, keeping the key in a drawer. Since one of her maids was on leave, the workload increased for another maid. Consequently, Thakkar hired a new maid named Sanjana Gujjar on January 12, 2023. Gujjar worked until January 21, 2023, performing only cleaning tasks. Once Thakkar's old maid returned, she dismissed Gujjar from her duties.

In February 2023, Thakkar needed to wear her diamond ornaments for another function. Upon opening the cupboard, she discovered that her five gold-diamonds rings and a pair of gold-diamond earrings worth Rs.8 lakhs were missing. Thakkar then inquired with her two maids about the missing items, but both claimed they did not know anything about it. Thakkar contacted Gujjar by phone to ask about the ornaments, but Gujjar denied taking them. At that time, Thakkar chose not to file a police complaint.

Meanwhile, on September 10, 2024, while browsing Instagram, Thakkar came across Gujjar's account (sanjana.gujar.127) and noticed photos of Gujjar wearing Thakkar's five gold-diamond rings. Realising that her ornaments had been stolen by Gujjar, Thakkar approached the police, leading to the registration of a case against Gujjar under Section 381 (theft by servant) of the Indian Penal Code.