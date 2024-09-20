 Mumbai: Homemaker Caught Former Maid Flaunting Stolen Diamond Ornaments Worth ₹8 Lakh On Instagram; FIR Registered In Khar
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Homemaker Caught Former Maid Flaunting Stolen Diamond Ornaments Worth ₹8 Lakh On Instagram; FIR Registered In Khar

Mumbai: Homemaker Caught Former Maid Flaunting Stolen Diamond Ornaments Worth ₹8 Lakh On Instagram; FIR Registered In Khar

On September 10, 2024, while browsing Instagram, Nandita Thakkar came across Gujjar's account (sanjana.gujar.127) and noticed photos of Gujjar (the maid) wearing Thakkar's five gold-diamond rings. Realising that her ornaments had been stolen by Gujjar, Thakkar approached the police

Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 08:56 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The Khar police registered an FIR against Sanjana Gujjar, a maid, for alleged theft on September 19. An employer noticed her former maid flaunting her stolen diamond ornaments worth Rs.8 lakhs on Instagram and realised that Gujjar had stolen them. She then approached the Khar police and filed a complaint, leading to the registration of the FIR on September 19.

According to the police report, Nandita Thakkar, 49, a homemaker residing in Khar West, attended a function in December 2022 wearing five gold-diamonds rings. After returning home, she stored the rings in a locked cupboard, keeping the key in a drawer. Since one of her maids was on leave, the workload increased for another maid. Consequently, Thakkar hired a new maid named Sanjana Gujjar on January 12, 2023. Gujjar worked until January 21, 2023, performing only cleaning tasks. Once Thakkar's old maid returned, she dismissed Gujjar from her duties.

Read Also
MP Shocker: Maid Forges Aadhaar Card To Claim Bungalow Of Retd Additional Secy's Elderly Dad; Hailed...
article-image

In February 2023, Thakkar needed to wear her diamond ornaments for another function. Upon opening the cupboard, she discovered that her five gold-diamonds rings and a pair of gold-diamond earrings worth Rs.8 lakhs were missing. Thakkar then inquired with her two maids about the missing items, but both claimed they did not know anything about it. Thakkar contacted Gujjar by phone to ask about the ornaments, but Gujjar denied taking them. At that time, Thakkar chose not to file a police complaint.

Read Also
Mumbai: House Help, Accomplice Arrested For Stealing ₹1.11 Crore Worth Of Gold & Diamond Jewellery...
article-image

Meanwhile, on September 10, 2024, while browsing Instagram, Thakkar came across Gujjar's account (sanjana.gujar.127) and noticed photos of Gujjar wearing Thakkar's five gold-diamond rings. Realising that her ornaments had been stolen by Gujjar, Thakkar approached the police, leading to the registration of a case against Gujjar under Section 381 (theft by servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

FPJ Shorts
Here's Why The 1st Test Between Sri Lanka And New Zealand Has A Rest Day
Here's Why The 1st Test Between Sri Lanka And New Zealand Has A Rest Day
Mumbai: Homemaker Caught Former Maid Flaunting Stolen Diamond Ornaments Worth ₹8 Lakh On Instagram; FIR Registered In Khar
Mumbai: Homemaker Caught Former Maid Flaunting Stolen Diamond Ornaments Worth ₹8 Lakh On Instagram; FIR Registered In Khar
Jio, Airtel, Vi Record Customer Loss Post Tariff Hike, BSNL Becomes Only Gainer In July
Jio, Airtel, Vi Record Customer Loss Post Tariff Hike, BSNL Becomes Only Gainer In July
Punjab Govt Gives Jobs To 30 Kin Of Farmers Died During Farmers Protest
Punjab Govt Gives Jobs To 30 Kin Of Farmers Died During Farmers Protest
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Homemaker Caught Former Maid Flaunting Stolen Diamond Ornaments Worth ₹8 Lakh On...

Mumbai: Homemaker Caught Former Maid Flaunting Stolen Diamond Ornaments Worth ₹8 Lakh On...

Threats To Rahul Gandhi: Nana Patole Condemns BJP's Actions, Warns Of Statewide 'Jail Bharo'...

Threats To Rahul Gandhi: Nana Patole Condemns BJP's Actions, Warns Of Statewide 'Jail Bharo'...

'Will Humble Those Drunk On Power': Petitioner Kunal Kamra Shares Preamble Pic, Hails Bombay HC...

'Will Humble Those Drunk On Power': Petitioner Kunal Kamra Shares Preamble Pic, Hails Bombay HC...

Mumbai: Total 82,005 Bappa Idols Immersed This Ganpati Festival; Kandivali Tops, Andheri, Ghatkopar...

Mumbai: Total 82,005 Bappa Idols Immersed This Ganpati Festival; Kandivali Tops, Andheri, Ghatkopar...

Mumbai: Manoj Saunik Assumes Charge As MahaRERA Chairman

Mumbai: Manoj Saunik Assumes Charge As MahaRERA Chairman