Mumbai: Employee steals gold worth Rs 90 L, arrested | File Photo

A 63-year-old senior citizen was robbed of 1,800 gm gold worth Rs 90 lakh kept in his house by a man he called from his village to work for him.The local police arrested the accused and is currently in Kolkata to recover the stolen gold.

Samarendranath Paan makes and sells gold ornaments. He had been ill for some time so he kept 1,800 grams of gold in a drawer of his house.

Complainant employed accused in 2019

In March 2019, Paan bought a shop to sell electric items. He called Ajit Santra from his village to Mumbai and employed him to work at the shop. As Santra did not have a place to live in the city, Paan also allowed him to stay in his house.

In March 2022, Paan left for his village as his mother had died, while Santra continued to live in the house and handle work at the shop. Santra knew about the gold in the house and Paan had asked him to take care of it.

Gold went missing when complainant was away

However, when he returned from his village in West Bengal in May, he found the gold missing and Santra denied knowing anything about its disappearance.

Paan told Santra he would complain to the police, after which he confessed to stealing the gold and promised to return it soon. He also told him that the gold was with his accomplice in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, Paan's health deteriorated and he had to be admitted to hospital. When he got back home, Santra was absconding. He then registered a case at the Lokmanya Tilak Marg Police Station, after which the police arrested Santra.