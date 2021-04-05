Mumbai: Employee smothers SoBo trader's wife with help of aides, flees with ₹72 lakh

A 23-year-old man working for a South Mumbai-based businessman allegedly smothered his wife and robbed her to the tune of Rs 72 lakh.The incident took place on Friday when the woman was alone at her house in Girgaon. Following the incident, the V P Road police registered an offence of robbery against the employee and his two aides.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon when the businessman's 49-year-old wife as alone. According to the police around 2.30 pm, Naresh Chaudhary who works at her son's garment shop knocked the door. When she asked for his work, he claimed that he wanted a mobile charger. The woman opened the door and asked Chaudhary to collect the charger from bedroom and continued with her food preparation.

Suddenly two men entered the kitchen and before she could react one of them smothered her from behind, she cried for help however, Chaudhary did not move, said police. Chaudhary along with his aides then went to the bedroom and fled with the money. Before the woman could alert neighbours and her family members the trio fled.

When the family checked it was revealed that the trio fled with over Rs 72 lakh.

According to the police, the family is into metal business while their one son runs a garment shop in Girgaon.

"Following the complaint we have registered an offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section for causing hurt in Committing robbery (394), house trespass (452) and common intention (34) and search for the three accused is currently underway," said an officer from V P Road police station.