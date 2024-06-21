 Mumbai: Embarrasment For Shinde Sena As Amol Kirtikar's Father Gajanan Questions North West Constituency Poll Result & Partyman Ravindra Waikar's Win
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Embarrasment For Shinde Sena As Amol Kirtikar's Father Gajanan Questions North West Constituency Poll Result & Partyman Ravindra Waikar's Win

Mumbai: Embarrasment For Shinde Sena As Amol Kirtikar's Father Gajanan Questions North West Constituency Poll Result & Partyman Ravindra Waikar's Win

With Kirtikar Sr openly coming out in support of his son, indications are that he will be expelled from the Sena (Shinde).

S BalakrishnanUpdated: Friday, June 21, 2024, 10:16 PM IST
article-image
Gajanan Kirtikar (left), part of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (center) led Shiv Sena, questioned partyman Ravindra Waikar's (right) victory from Mumbai North West LS Constituency | File Image

In a strange twist to the controversy over the victory of Shiv Sena (Shinde) candidate Ravindra Waikar from Mumbai north west Lok Sabha constituency by just 48 votes, Gajanan Kirtikar, father of the defeated nominee of the Shiv Sena (UBT) Amol Kirtikar, has questioned the poll outcome. He stated on Friday that the result should be challenged in the high court.

Read Also
Ravindra Waikar's Win From Mumbai North West Lok Sabha Seat Challenged In Bombay HC
article-image

Kirtikar Sr's statement has come as a major embarrassment for chief minister Eknath Shinde who heads the Shiv Sena officially recognised by the Election Commission. Kirtikar Sr was the sitting M.P. from the Mumbai north west constituency but he did not seek re-election.

He defected to the Shinde camp when the Sena split. However, his son Amol stayed back with Uddhav Thackeray and fielded by the latter for the recent polls.

Read Also
'Stop Waikar's Oath': Hindu Samaj Party Mumbai North West Candidate Alleges Election Fraud
article-image

With Kirtikar Sr openly coming out in support of his son, indications are that he will be expelled from the Sena (Shinde). 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Embarrasment For Shinde Sena As Amol Kirtikar's Father Gajanan Questions North West...

Mumbai: Embarrasment For Shinde Sena As Amol Kirtikar's Father Gajanan Questions North West...

Mumbai: Police Registers Case Against 'Unknown Person' After 720 Voter Cards Found Dumped In...

Mumbai: Police Registers Case Against 'Unknown Person' After 720 Voter Cards Found Dumped In...

Atal Setu: MMRDA Says Crack Developed On MTHL Approach Road From Ulwe Towards Mumbai And Not On...

Atal Setu: MMRDA Says Crack Developed On MTHL Approach Road From Ulwe Towards Mumbai And Not On...

Thane News: 12 Dogs Rescued From Illegal Shelter In A Collective Raid By NGOs And Police

Thane News: 12 Dogs Rescued From Illegal Shelter In A Collective Raid By NGOs And Police

Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Nab Dreaded Gangster Carrying ₹50 Thousand Reward In UP

Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Nab Dreaded Gangster Carrying ₹50 Thousand Reward In UP