Mumbai: Embarrasment For Shinde Sena As Amol Kirtikar's Father Gajanan Questions North West Constituency Poll Result & Partyman Ravindra Waikar's Win

Gajanan Kirtikar (left), part of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (center) led Shiv Sena, questioned partyman Ravindra Waikar's (right) victory from Mumbai North West LS Constituency | File Image

In a strange twist to the controversy over the victory of Shiv Sena (Shinde) candidate Ravindra Waikar from Mumbai north west Lok Sabha constituency by just 48 votes, Gajanan Kirtikar, father of the defeated nominee of the Shiv Sena (UBT) Amol Kirtikar, has questioned the poll outcome. He stated on Friday that the result should be challenged in the high court.

Kirtikar Sr's statement has come as a major embarrassment for chief minister Eknath Shinde who heads the Shiv Sena officially recognised by the Election Commission. Kirtikar Sr was the sitting M.P. from the Mumbai north west constituency but he did not seek re-election.

He defected to the Shinde camp when the Sena split. However, his son Amol stayed back with Uddhav Thackeray and fielded by the latter for the recent polls.

With Kirtikar Sr openly coming out in support of his son, indications are that he will be expelled from the Sena (Shinde).