Mumbai: Electrocuted at doorstep

Mumbai: No place is safer than home. For Mala Nagam, 52, and her son, Sanket Nagam, 26, it proved otherwise. Mala was electrocuted when she touched the door of their water-logged house in suburban Santacruz; when Sanket saw his mother reeling under the impact, he rushed to her side, only to meet a similar fate.
Their ill-fated house is at Sahyog Sahajeevan Pragati Mandal near Raje Sambhaji Vidyalay. Unconfirmed reports said that the meter box was submerged.
The society was three-feet deep in water. The residents of Santacruz east protested on the Western Express highway against the negligence of the authorities; the deaths could have been avoided with better preparedness.
