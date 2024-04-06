Mumbai: Electrician Sentenced To 20-Years In Prison For Sexually Assaulting 3-Year-Old Girl |

Mumbai: A special court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) sentenced a 35-year-old electrician to 20 years of imprisonment on April 6 for sexually assaulting a three-and-a-half-year-old girl who had come to visit her aunt with her mother in his neighbourhood in October 2019.

The girl’s aunt stayed on the mezzanine floor while the man stayed on the ground floor. On October 18, 2019, while the child’s mother and other family members were at home, she went out to play with her four-year-old cousin.

The accused offered the victim ice-cream and took her to his house. The girl’s cousin went and complained to her mother that the accused didn’t offer him any ice-cream but took the girl inside his house and locked the door.

The girl’s mother first ignored the cousin, saying that she would get an ice-cream for him and asked him to go and play. However, later she heard her daughter crying loudly and came down looking for her. When she realised that her daughter was in the man’s house, she knocked on the door, he opened it and the girl came out crying.

When her mother asked why she was crying, the girl told her that the man had removed her clothes and assaulted her. The mother found rashes on the girl’s private part and then slapped the accused and took him to the police station.

During the trial, she was eight years old and did not remember having gone to the police station or the hospital. The court relied on the testimony of the victim’s mother, independently corroborated by a neighbour.

The accused, however, said that he was falsely implicated by the victim’s aunt as there were frequent fights between them. He alleged that the family of the girl’s aunt used to disturb his family’s sleep at odd hours.

The court rejected the accused’s arguments, observing that “there is not even an iota of evidence on the record to corroborate the fact of any quarrels or disputes at any time before the present prosecution”.