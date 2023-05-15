Mira-Bhayandar: Elderly woman thrashed for feeding stray dogs in Laxmi Park, disturbing video surfaces

Less than three days after a stray dog was mercilessly beaten and strangled to death by miscreants, a 61-year-old woman was thrashed by some members of a housing society for feeding the canines.

According to the police, the incident was reported from Vasudev Planet complex in the Laxmi Park area of Mira Road at around 9 pm on Saturday.

Victim abused and warned of dire consequences

In her statement to the police, the senior citizen Sherlyn Smith said that she received a call from the watchman who asked her to come down.

Upon reaching the compound, she was abused and warned of dire consequences by some of the members not to feed stray dogs in the building premise.

61-year-old beaten on camera by neighbours

The verbal duel turned violent after three women thrashed the senior citizen who received minor injuries and also lost her gold chain during the commotion. The entire sequence of events which was captured on a mobile camera went viral on social media platforms. The senior citizen has also alleged that male accused had been stalking her for more than two years.

FIR registered against four

Meanwhile an offence under sections-323, 354-D, 504,506 and 509 of IPC at the Mira Road police station against four people including three women. However, no arrests have been made so far in the case.