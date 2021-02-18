Mumbai: Elderly woman duped of Rs 85K in scratch card fraud

If you get a letter or a packet containing a scratch card, informing that you have won a lucky draw worth lakhs of rupees, beware! The fraudsters have recently adopted this modus-operandi in order to dupe an elderly woman from Wadala. Not only did the fraudster convince that the woman is a chosen lucky draw winner, he also induced her to pay him thousands of rupees to claim reward money.

According to the police, 58-year-old victim (name withheld) is a resident of Wadala. On February 2, the victim had received a packet via post. On opening the said packet she found letter of an online shopping portal company and a scratch card inside. The victim scratched the card and was amazed to realise that she had won Rs 8.50 lakh worth reward.

"The letter contained a mobile number and on dialing the number the person on the other side identified himself as Devendra Kapoor finance manager of the shopping portal company. The victim told the executive that she had not participated in any lucky draw after which the executive said that the company has completed 12 years and has initiated a lucky draw and that she was the lucky winner of the said draw. The executive told her to fill the form which she had received along with the scratch-card and share it with him over WhatsApp along with her passport sized photograph," said a police officer.

He added, the victim followed executive's instructions. "The executive then shared a notarised document with the victim over the phone. The said document had victim's name, bank details as well as mentioned about the reward she had won. The executive told the victim that after completing certain procedures and formalities she would get her reward money in her bank account next day," the officer said.

Then, the fraudster on the pretext of stamp duty fees, GST charges etc, induced the victim to pay Rs 85500 in a single day. When the demand for money kept continuing, the victim suspected something foul and lodged a complaint with the police on Monday. A case has been registered by Wadala police under sections 419 (Punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66C (punishment for identity theft) of the Information Technology Act.