 Mumbai: Elderly Woman Duped Of ₹7.2 Lakh By Fraudsters On Pretext Of Knee Surgery
Poonam AprajUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 10:12 AM IST
Representative pic

Mumbai: An elderly woman from Andheri was cheated by two persons of Rs 7 lakh on the pretext of knee surgery. The Oshiwara police have booked the suspects identified as Vinod Goyal and Jafar Bhai Merchant; both on the run.

The complainant, Rashmi Chopra, met Goyal at a dental clinic in 2021 and told him about her mother’s knee pain. Goyal told her that his friend could come to her home to treat her mother and provided the Merchant’s number. On November 2, 2021, Merchant came to the house and extracted blood from both her knees. He induced her to pay Rs 7.2 lakh cash and later went incommunicado.

