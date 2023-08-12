Mumbai: Elderly Businessman Loses ₹10 Lakh To Fake Cops In Attempted Commission Scam For Invalid ₹2,000 Notes Exchange

₹2000 notes | Representative Image

Mumbai: A senior citizen reportedly lost ₹10 lakh to fake cops while trying to earn commission by helping a person exchange He was trying to earn commission by helping a person get his ₹2,000 notes exchanged ₹2,000 notes, which have been withdrawn by the Reserve Bank of India. In his complaint lodged with the Matunga police, Khudaram Jhandbaf, who is a businessman, said that through his acquaintance, Dhanraj, he came into contact with one Vijay Koli. The latter offered 5% commission to the elderly man if he could give ₹10 lakh in denomination of ₹500 notes in lieu of ₹2,000 bundles.

Accepting the offer, the complainant and one Jai Mehta from Koli's circle went to Navi Mumbai along with the money. Upon reaching there, Jhandbaf got a call and was told that a person will be coming soon to exchange the amounts. When the said individual arrived, two men with their faces covered with masks having 'police' engraving appeared out of nowhere. The aggrieved was yet to register the happening when the duo snatched the bags of money and fled.

Later, Jhandbaf rushed to the local police station and discovered that no masked cops were present in the area when the incident took place. A case has been filed under relevant sections, including 420 (cheating), of Indian Penal Code.

