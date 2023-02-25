Mumbai: Eknath Shinde to launch made in India 'Elyments App' on Monday

Image credit: Play store

Mumbai; Inspired by Sri Sri Ravishankar, global spiritual leader and founder of The Art of Living, an app made to ensure that data of Indians does not leave India will be launched on Monday by Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde. Ravishankar who is in the city will be present during the app launch.

500 million strong-base of Indian users

'Elyments App' as it will be known was conceived and developed primarily to provide a completely home-grown alternative to the 500 million strong-base of Indian users on social media. The Marathi version will be launched soon.

"Data privacy is paramount. Data does not leave India. It has all the commonly used features of the multinational chat and calls apps. Let us welcome and support Indian entrepreneurship, and high quality products such as elyments that are made in India!" a press note stated.

Prior to the launch, a 'Rudra Puja' will be held in the presence of Ravishankar.

On Friday, Ravishankar gave a stress management lecture to senior officers of Indian Administrative Services (IAS) and Indian Police Service (IPS). The program was held at Nariman Point and was a closed door affair.