Thackeray receives a jolt after CM Eknath Shinde dissolves party executive and sets up new body

Mumbai: Eknath Shinde announces new team of Shiv Sena, becomes chief leader of national executive

Days, after the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena national executive, met and authorised him to take decision with regard to action against the rebel leaders and prohibiting them to use Balasaheb Thackeray’s name, the party Monday received a major blow after the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who staged a rebellion with 39 legislators, dissolved the party’s national executive and established a new body. Shinde has been appointed as the Chief Leader of the Shiv Sena as he has claimed that it was the original party. The post of the Chairman or President of the new executive has not been announced.

The decision was taken at the meeting chaired by Shinde on Monday morning at the Trident hotel with the party legislators and senior leaders. Senior legislator Deepak Kesarkar has been appointed as the spokesperson while veteran Shiv Sena leaders Ramdas Kadam and Anandrao Adbul as Shiv Sena leaders. Incidentally, both were expelled by the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena for anti-party activities. After the duo's expulsion, Shinde rewarded Kadam and Adsul by appointing them Leaders of the next executive.

Apart from this, Yashwant Jadhav (who is facing a probe by Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate), former ministers Gulabrao Patil, Uday Samant, Tanaji Sawant, former MP Shivajirao Adhalrao, former bureaucrat Vijay Nahata and noted Marathi actor Sharad Ponkshe as deputy leaders.

Shinde camp insiders claimed that the formation of a new national executive is a part of its exercise to strengthen its claim that they are the original Shiv Sena and therefore entitled to the party symbol. Besides, it was an attempt to further tighten the grip over the party organisation.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut slammed the Shinde camp’s move to disband the party executive and form a new body. ‘’It is hilarious. The rebel camp is making a last-ditch effort to keep the MLAs with them and there is no point in their new activism. First, there was Comedy Express Season 1 in the Legislature (after 40 legislators deserted to join Shinde camp) and now the second episode of Comedy Express was underway,’’ he said.

‘’ We have faith in the judicial system of this country and justice will be done in the Supreme Court. The rebel MLAs have changed their owner now Shiv Sena will counter them strongly,’’ noted Raut. ‘’The rebel camp does not make any sense as Thackerays are there, it is a real Shiv Sena,’’ he added.

Raut questioned the timing of the formation of a new national executive by Shinde camp saying how can they do it when the Shiv Sena’s petition seeking the disqualification of Shinde and 15 others were pending in the apex court. The Shinde camp has not received recognition under the legislative and legal norms.

‘’Shiv Sena is a registered political party. In the past, many defected and formed their outfits. Shinde camp’s move will not have any impact on the Shiv Dena. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s fate hangs in the balance as he faces disqualification charges. The party has already claimed that the oath taken by Shinde was illegal,’’ said Raut.

The Shiv Sena Secretary Vinayak Raut on Monday in a release announced that party president Uddhav Thackeray has expelled former minister Ramdas Kadam and former MPs Anandrao Abdul from the party for indulging in anti party activities.

Earlier, Kadam, whose son has already joined the Shinde camp, in a letter to Thackeray announced his resignation from the post of Shiv Sena leader. Kadam, who had earlier criticised Thackeray for not inducting him in the ministry and later for paying due attention to his repeated complaints against harassment by party leaders by joining hands with NCP in Khed tehsil. Further, he brought to Thackeray’s notice his displeasure over his decision to stitch alliance with NCP and Congress to form the government after 2019 assembly elections. ‘’Had Balasaheb Thackeray been alive he would have never given his consent for such an alliance as he always opposed on the Hindutva basis,’’ he noted.

